Like Zendaya's Movie-Themed Looks, Janhvi Kapoor Dons A Cricket Ball-Inspired Red Cutout Dress

Like Zendaya's Themed Looks, Janhvi Dons A Cricket Ball-Inspired Dress

With the onset of summer, Janhvi Kapoor has been serving looks, one after the other. Her latest look for the promotions of Mr And Mrs Mahi is a lesson is keeping up with the hot quotient. While the style radiated sheer monochrome magic, the figure-grazing fit was envy-worthy. In a stunning red bodycon number, Janhvi is adding to the summer heat. Her midi dress came with a halter neckline and a fitted pattern that was perfectly complemented by the strategically placed cutouts. But it wasn't any ordinary dress as it took inspiration from cricket. The actress is following Zendaya's lead and is turning to method dressing to serve a stylish moment. Her cricket ball-inspired dress came with a string of cricket balls at the back that truly made us do a double take. She teamed it with nude pumps and kept her makeup minimal yet fresh to complete the look.

No one does old world charm glam quite like Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, the actress redefined her summer style with the coquette aesthetic. Her sartorial sensibilities made a case for fuss-free fashion in a plaid mini dress that came with lace details. The Alessandra Rich number seemed like a perfect fit for the season and of course her "Shiku" necklace was the only accessory her look needed. Pretty white pumps and neat tresses rounded off her style.

Janhvi Kapoor continues to unleash summer glam and we are taking notes.