Jahnvi Kapoor Resides Stylishly In Her 'Garden Of Eden' In A Sheer Bodysuit And Skirt

Janhvi Kapoor's golden glam was meant to creat 24 karat magic in the air

Janhvi Kapoor reaches newer heights in the fashion realm with each passing day. Be it body-hugging dresses or silk sarees, there's nothing that she can't transform herself stylishly into. It wasn't golden hour anywhere else but on our screens when she recently posted a series of pictures in yet another glamorous form of hers. Her outfit was a golden sheer bodysuit embellished with sequinned designs strategically placed on the bodice. Paired with a molten gold skirt and you'd believe you've struck gold too. One would imagine that would be all but those who know Janhvi Kapoor know that without jewels and makeup to complement her look, she would just never step out. She goes full glam as far as everything else is concerned too. Golden and copper makeup, a diamond and ruby tiara and her long caramel locks styled in magical mermaid waves could pass her off as being a goddess in the truest sense.

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to wow the fashion police with her stunning gowns. Recently, she turned heads in a vibrant red gown that fitted her like a second skin. The fiery number featured a sheer bodice with corset-style drama and intricate lace detailing. The strapless design added an extra edge to her appearance. The skirt of the gown was fitted at the waist and subtly flared down to her knees. The star's long tresses were styled into curls. Her makeup was maximalist, with red lips, blushed cheeks, pink eyeshadow, and fluttery lashes.

Before that, Janhvi Kapoor showcased her style prowess in a stunning black gown with lace detail running all over. This sassy number featured a scalloped neckline, cutouts below the bust, and a floor-length design. Subtle sequin work at the bodice added just the right amount of shine to her overall look. To complement her attire, she accessorised with a diamond choker necklace that brought bling. Janhvi's loose hair flowed beautifully. The actress opted for pink lips, matching eyeshadow, and ample mascara, giving her a doll-like appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor never switches off her glam mode.

