Janhvi Kapoor Chose A Mahima-Inspired Number 6 Blouse With Her Custom Manish Malhotra Saree

Janhvi Chose A Mahima-Inspired Blouse With Her Manish Malhotra Saree

Among the plethora of glam looks served by Janhvi Kapoor, stunning sarees top the list always. Of late, the actress has been busy keeping up with promotions of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. While we are excited to witness the release, her method dressing style is grabbing all our attention. Janhvi's latest fashion entry served ultimate desi girl vibes with a spin. She displayed her impeccable style sensibilities once again in a beautiful Manish Malhotra two-toned saree. However, the actress also made us do a double take. She paired the flowy red and blue drape with a shimmery red jersey-inspired blouse. It came with a number 6 at the back that was inspired by her character in the film Mahima. While MS Dhoni's jersey number is 7, the actress on Instagram stated, "Mahima's jersey number is 6, and although she is a big MS Dhoni fan, like we all are, his jersey number is 7". With nude makeup and soft curls, Janhvi dished out summer beauty goals for us to bookmark.

Just when we wondered where method dressing would continue to, Janhvi Kapoor exuded only main character energy. Previously, she turned to a cricket-themed look to continue her themed streak. Recently, the actress opted for a jersey-inspired look to promote her upcoming release Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She paired a black and white striped skirt with a shimmer jersey-like crop top. The top came with a number 6. With a ponytail and minimal glam, Janhvi perfectly completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic style continues to reign supreme