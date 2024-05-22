Janhvi Kapoor, Now In A Season Ball Saree, Is Becoming Quite The Seasoned Pro At Method Dressing

Janhvi's Season Ball Saree Has Made Her A Seasoned Pro At Method Dressing

Janhvi Kapoor has tough competition on her hands. Promotions for her upcoming movie Mr And Mrs Mahi ensue and the actress is doing her best at keeping focus on her press looks; all while the Cannes Film Festival 2024 takes place in France. Her modus operandi for this movie has been method dressing and it seems to be working. Drawing inspiration from its plot about a cricket fan couple, her costumes have been ethnic-centric with cricket motifs sprinkled throughout. While some looks have been a force fit, others have converged the spheres of cricket and chic quite beautifully. Take her latest ensemble for instance. Janhvi Kapoor was at Mr And Mrs Mahi movie promotions in Varanasi with her co-star Rajkummar Rao when she donned her latest saree. The actress chose a Torani ensemble of a red and white asymmetrical striped number which featured a season ball, which is used to play cricket, woven into the pattern of the borders. With it, Miss Kapoor wore a narrow strap halter neck deep red blouse with contrasting white stitching, reminiscent of that on a season ball. Complementing the look was an elegant pair of ruby and diamond earrings with a couple of rings for accessories.

Sarees have been a favourite for the actress during this press tour. She previously picked a pastel blue kanjeevaram saree with a gajra worn in her hair. Traditional as ever from first glance, the drape of the saree revealed a warli painting of the 1983 World Cup when she turned.

There was also the fusion saree in striking red and blue that Janhvi wore. In typical Manish Malhotra fashion, it came studded with sequin work but featured a sporty saree blouse which came with a jersey number at the back.

Janhvi Kapoor's sarees certainly are a class act.

