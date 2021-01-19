'P.H.A.T:' The Answer To Kareena Kapoor's 'Baby Weight' K3G-splained

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

No one can beat Kareena Kapoor when it comes to wordplay and sass. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, hilariously explained how she manages to look oh-so-glamorous with the "baby weight." Kareena's friend Freddy Birdy had a question to ask. "Why does all our chocolate-cheesecake, Belgian cookie-dough, five-layer-ice-cream sundae, truffle-parmesan chips, creme brule -custard-filled donuts and spaghetti carbonara weight never make us look one-fiftieth as glamorous as Kareena Kapoor's baby weight?" Kareena Kapoor's sassy reply had a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... reference. Let's just say that her reply was exactly what her character Poo from the film K3G would say. Kareena wrote: "Because I'm P.H.A.T ... don't you know?" For those who don't know, "P.H.A.T" stands for "pretty hot and tempting."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor, who is all set to welcome her second child, misses her pre-pregnancy body. She frequently writes that she misses wearing denims. In another post, she wrote: "Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer. Ooooooh that waistline... I'm talking about mine, not Saifu's. #TakeMeBack." Take a look at her post here:

Kareena Kapoor also announced her pregnancy memoir recently. Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. The couple are also parents to a son named Taimur (4). They announced their second pregnancy in August last year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.