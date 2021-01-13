In Which Kareena Kapoor Sighs Over Her Waistline In 2007 Pic With Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

We think Kareena Kapoor is simply stunning, irrespective of any other factor. However, seems like the actress is missing her pre-pregnancy body (the size zero frame that she had for her film Tashan to be precise). Kareena, on Wednesday, shared a throwback picture of herself along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. In her caption, she revealed that the picture happens to be from Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) and that it was clicked in 2007. She captioned the post: "Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer. Ooooooh that waistline... I'm talking about mine, not Saifu's." She added the hashtag #TakeMeBack to her post. The actress' post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor has been frequently sharing posts from her maternity diaries. On her son Taimur's 4th birthday last year, she announced her pregnancy memoir titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' It will be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021.

Here are some posts from Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy diaries:

Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. They announced their second pregnancy in August last year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.