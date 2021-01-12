Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Toasts To 'New Beginnings' With Karisma, Malaika, Amrita

Kareena Kapoor with friends (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapooor, who is expecting baby no #2 sometime soon, is spending her evenings catching up with friends and family. She started the week on a lazy note and followed up with a party with her BFFs on Monday night. Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor drove away Monday blues and had a gala time with Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat last night, all of who shared glimpses of the party on their Instagram and from their captions, it seems to be a special one. "It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings," wrote mom-to-be Kareena. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena, who are parents to son Taimur, are rumoured to be shifting in to a new space from their current residence Fortune Heights before the arrival of their second baby.

Here's what the 40-year-old actress shared on Instagram. PS - this is another addition to Kareena's "kaftan series" of posts. Also, would you look at the scrumptious spread? We are hungry already.

For mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, it's pjyamas in the morning and kaftans at night. This is how she made us feel bad on Monday.

Earlier, Kareena and her group of girlfriends had another party but minus Karisma Kapoor. "Missing Lolo," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy in August. In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movie is Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she co-stars with Aamir Khan. The Hindi remake of Forrest Gump is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.