On This Pic Of Hrithik Roshan From Italy, Girlfriend Saba Azad Wrote, "My Love"

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for War 2 in the picturesque locale of Italy. The superstar shared a picture of himself on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Hrithik, dressed in a white vest and striped pants, can be seen standing with his back to the camera amid lush green. He can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy in the click. Keeping the caption short and simple, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Taking it all in." The picture was clicked by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Hrithik also mentioned War 2 in the caption. In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, "My love" and dropped a pair of heart emojis. Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped heart emojis in comments section. Take a look:

Recently, several photos and videos from the sets went viral on social media. In the viral videos, Hrithik can be seen shooting in Italy. The film's director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted on the set. In one of the videos, Hrithik is seen sporting a white t-shirt with a black half jacket and white pants, walking with a script in hand alongside the War 2 team. Take a look:

About the shooting schedule in Italy, a source told IANS, "When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audience songs that will present them in their hottest best. War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara as the two are headed to Italy to shoot a massively mounted romantic number that will be shot for around 6 days."

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating Arslan Goni while Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.