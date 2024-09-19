The Many Moods Of Hrithik Roshan In A Viral Video From The Sets Of <i>War 2</i>. Watch

Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for his much-anticipated film War 2. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles. Recently, several photos and videos from the sets went viral on social media. In the viral videos, Hrithik can be seen shooting in Italy. The film's director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted on the film's set. In one of the videos, Hrithik is seen sporting a white t-shirt with a black half jacket and white pants, walking with a script in hand alongside the War 2 team.

On Wednesday, Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead, was seen departing from Mumbai, sparking speculation about her joining the crew in Italy.

ICYDK, the filming in Italy is expected to last 15 days, with a romantic song being shot at the picturesque Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast. A source told IANS, "When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audience songs that will present them in their hottest best. War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara as the two are headed to Italy to shoot a massively mounted romantic number that will be shot for around 6 days."

Everyone is tight-lipped about the cities that Hrithik and Kiara are heading to but it seems like they will visit 2/3 cities to film this gorgeous song sequence. It will be steamy and sizzling is the word on the street. This pairing has certainly got people super excited," the source added.

War 2 is set to release on August 14 next year.