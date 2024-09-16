Watch: Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Perform <i>Arti</i> At Ganesh <i>Visarjan</i>

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan shared a video from Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on her Instagram profile. In the video, Hrithik can be seen performing aarti with girlfriend Saba Azad by his side. In the video, Hrithik's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan were also spotted. Hrithik was dressed in his casual best while Saba wore a yellow salwar suit. Sharing the pictures-videos, Sunaina Roshan wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, thank you for always showering us with your endless blessings." A fan wrote, "Beautiful. Wishing you lots of love , peace and harmony." Another fan wrote, "Beautiful video, @roshansunaina you are looking so pretty." Another fan wrote, "Ganpati bappa morya." Take a look:

The family united to celebrate Rakesh Roshan's 75th birthday. Rakesh Roshan shared a picture from his 75th birthday celebrations on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Dear family, thank you for the amazing 75th birthday celebration. Your love made it truly special." The picture features Hrithik Roshan, his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, the actor's girlfriend Saba Azad, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan and also Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The family frame also features Rajesh Roshan, his daughter Pashmina and son Eshaan. Take a look:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating Arslan Goni while Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.