Zayed Khan On His Equation With Hrithik Roshan After His Divorce From Sister Sussanne: "We Get Together Under One Roof And Have A Ball"

Zayed Khan recently talked about his equation with Hrithik Roshan following his divorce from Sussanne Khan in an interview with Zoom. Zayed, the brother-in-law of Hrithik, also opened up about Hrithik's relationship with Saba Azad. Zayed shared that they live like a "modern family" and his equation with Hrithik Roshan remains unaffected despite the changed family dynamics. Zayed also shared Hrithik can tell things with an "objective" perspective which helps him to take decisions. Talking about the changing family dynamics, Zayed said, "We are like the new modern family. It is crazy; there is extreme acceptance from everyone. It has taken a while to get there, but now that it is together, it is beautiful. We all party together, we get together under one roof, and have a ball."

Stressing upon his solid bond with Hrithik Roshan, Zayed said, "Anytime I am unsure about anything that I have shot and haven't liked, I would call Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and ask for his opinion. He is very good. Also, when someone doesn't need to be nice to you for any reason, they will tell you things objectively, and he is one such person. I really love him."

When asked about any possible rift with Hrithik Roshan, Zayed said, "Never. We never drifted apart. In fact, we did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time. While it was and when it wasn't... we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened."

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating Arslan Goni while Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. The two couples hang out together and are often pictured.