Sussanne Khan's Mom On Daughter's Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan: 'Duggu Continues To Be My Son'

Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan, in a recent interview with ETimes taked about her daughter's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. She also mentioned how Hrithik and Sussanne share a special friendship with each other. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) continues to be my son and he is a wonderful human being. He and Sussanne may not be together, but they love each other as best friends. Together, they inculcate great qualities in their children. They respect each other and maintain a very healthy equation. I am glad that they have maintained dignity and respect for each other.”

Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to Hrithik Roshan, is currently dating actor Arslan Goni. When asked if Zarine Khan is happy about her daughter's new-found love, she told ETimes, "Arslan has studied law and belongs to a reputed political family in Jammu.He's also interested in acting, so I wish him all the best for that. His family is very good, and I am glad that Susanne and Arslan are happy together." Sharing her thoughts on the institution of marriage, Zarine Khan said, "If you find happiness with someone today, you are lucky. One does not know what lies in store in the future. Today, life is what you make of it. Marriage is not the only thing in life today. Hollywood couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel have been in a relationship for ages now and are still happy together. "

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who got married back in December 2000 officially divorced in November 2014. Despite their split, they have maintained a cordial relationship and can often be spotted attending family events. They also co-parent their two sons – Hridhaan and Hrehaan.