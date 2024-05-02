In Pics: Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni At Hridhaan's Birthday Party

Images shared by Sussanne Khan. (courtesy: SussnanneKhan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son Hridhaan Roshan celebrated his 16th birthday on May 1. Sussanne Khan shared a bunch of images from his birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories. The birthday boy can be seen dressed in a yellow t-shirt and denims in the pictures. In one picture, Hridhaan can be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, his grandfather Rakesh Roshan, his uncle Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh. Sharing the happy picture, Sussanne wrote, "You make everything most beautiful, Hridhaan."

In another click, Sussanne, her boyfriend Arslan Goni and son Hridhaan can be seen posing happily. Sharing the picture, Sussanne wrote, "My Ridzooo jaan, you always fix us all..." Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan (Rajesh Roshan's daughter) and niece Suranika (sister Sunaina Roshan's daughter) joined the celebrations as well. Sharing a picture featuring Saba Azad, Suranika, Pashmina and Hridhaan, Sussanne wrote, "Hridhaan - the family happy glue." Take a look at the fun-filled pictures here:

Hridhaan received an adoarble wish from his mother. Sussanne shared a video featuring happy moments from Hridhaan's growing up years. She wrote a long note that read, "To my Brightest Sky full of stars .. happy 16 th birthday my darling son.. you are the the most giant hearted creative human I know.. Your Art, your heart and your imagination is one in a billion.. I am so proud and grateful for you my darling son.. you fill my life with Greatttttttt Joy.... And I love youuuuu my jaan. Build your every imaginable dream into reality, coz I know only you can..." Take a look:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Previously, Hrithik Roshan worked with Siddharth Anand in War and Bang Bang. Arslan Goni is known for the series Tanaav (2022), Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu (2021) and film Jia Aur Jia (2017).