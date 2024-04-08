Hrithik Roshan's Shout Out To Lootcase Star Kunal Kemmu: 'Such A Brilliant Actor'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu was pleasantly surprised when Fighter star Hrithik Roshan praised the actor for his performance in the 2020 film Lootcase on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle. It so happened that Hrithik Roshan watched Kunal Kemmu's film Lootcase on Sunday and immediately after watching the film, left a wonderful note for the actor. He wrote, "I just saw Lootcase. Loved it !! Kunal Khemu is such a brilliant actor. Been hearing rave reviews for his Madgaon Express as well. But Lootcase is just terrific. My belated congratulations to its director Rajesh Krishnan and all the actors and entire team! What a fun film.”

Kunal Kemmu responded to his high praise and replied, “This was such a happy surprise to read.. thank you so much.”

For the unversed, in Lootcase, Kunal Kemmu plays the role of a middle class Mumbaikar, who finds a suitcase full of cash on a deserted street.

Take a look at their exchange below:

This was such a happy surprise to read.. thank you so much 🤗🙏 https://t.co/XVc7xPtvPh — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) April 7, 2024

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu recently made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary with Nora Fatehi.

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express 3 out of 5 stars and said, “Madgaon Express is one rigmarole that never seems close to overstaying its welcome, with even the post-climax scenes - they interrupt the end credits in a novel, cockeyed fashion - springing loads of surprises and forcing the audience to hang on until it is all done and dusted.”