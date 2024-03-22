Hrithik Roshan's Loud Shout Out To Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Performance. Actor Replies

Image instagrammed by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Months after Ananya Panday's Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released, the actor received an appreciation note from Hrithik Roshan for her performance. Hrithik Roshan wrote on X, "Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre.@ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance. @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh. you guys were great. So well directed@ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It's a must watch!" Ananya, who was on cloud nine after receiving such appreciation, replied back to Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Ananya wrote, "Sir, you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It's very motivating." Take a look:

Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance 👏 @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain . Congrats to the entire team. It's a must watch ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 22, 2024

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan showcases the stories of three bestfriends in their 20s, Imaad Ali (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana Singh (Ananya Panday) and Neil Pereira (Adarsh Gourav), whose lives are largely driven by social media. The film delves into the lives of these young people who make efforts to free their actions and impulses from the overwhelming presence of social media. The film also features Rohan Gurbaxani, Anya Singh, Aditi Sharma and Kalki Koechlin.

The film opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Siddhant Chaturvedi has the meatiest role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan but it is Adarsh Gourav who makes the biggest impact. Ananya Panday does a fair enough job of a character stuck in a single-note loop. It may be centred on the superficiality of cocooned lives, but Kho Gaye Hum Kahan finds depths and layers that stand it in good stead and make it a film to watch and mull over."