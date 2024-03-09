Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He Was 'Blacklisted' For Rejecting Brahmastra: Badnaam Ho Gaya

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this image. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was much-loved by fans and critics alike. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry to the visual effects, the film ticked all the boxes. But did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi was offered a role in the film? Oh yes, you read that right. The actor recently revealed it in an interview with The Lallantop. Siddhant also added that he was “blacklisted” for his actions. The actor said, “Mujhe blacklist kar diya gaya casting se. Blacklist kar diya ki ye toh pagal hai ladka. Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki ye select ho ke na bol deta hai. [I was blacklisted by the casting circuit of the industry. People used to think I reject roles after going through the entire casting process.]”

He added, “One month before Gully Boy, this [Brahmastra] happened. The makers of a very big film that eventually became the biggest film offered me a part. I had got it through a casting director. It was one of the characters, but it didn't have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts, it was an action fantasy film. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superheroes ka kirdar mila tha mujhe. [I was offered the role of one of the superheroes.] So they said I should do it, and it's a VFX-heavy project, and it will take 5 years to make.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi added how his casting director reacted to the decision. The actor said, “I told the casting director that I won't be able to do it. He stood up and said, ‘Pagal hai, Dharma ke saath hai, 3 films ka contract hai.[Are you mad? We have a three-film contract with Dharma Production]' So I said, ‘Who will watch me if Amitabh Bachchan is there, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are there together.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.