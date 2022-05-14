On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's One Month Wedding Anniversary, Actress Shares Mushy Pics

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt blessed our Instagram feeds with super cute pictures of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday. What's the occasion, you ask? Well, it's the star couple's one month wedding anniversary today. One of the pictures happens to be from Alia and Ranbir's mehendi, the second one is from the wedding bash. The pictures are just too cute. The actress simply added a couple of emojis to her post. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of only family members and close friends at their Mumbai residence Vastu last month. They had been dating for over 5 years and will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

The couple got married last month at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Some stunning shots from Alia and Ranbir's mehendi ceremony.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress had two back-to-back releases this year - SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also star in Hollywood film Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.