Alia Bhatt Said She Was 'Not Leaving' Doha Without Milk Cake. She Didn't - See Cute Pic

Alia Bhatt poses with milk cake. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt recently shared an adorable post, and we can totally relate to it. The actress was recently in Doha for the inauguration of the 18th edition of a high-end brand in Qatar. The actress shared a picture of herself enjoying milk cake hours before coming to Mumbai. In the image, Alia looks cute, posing with her favourite milk cake. Sharing the post on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Not leaving without my milk cake". Also, the actress has shared several photos from her Doha trip looking alluring in a white pantsuit set.

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai on Sunday night post her trip from Doha.

On Monday, she shared a post giving glimpses of her Doha trip to her Insta family as she enjoys french fries and poha. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha. Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married last month on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family and friends. Sharing some inside pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, she wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days... and then there are days like these!"



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty- Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Darlings and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband, Ranbir Kapoor.