Alia Bhatt's Mother's Day Special Selfie With Mom Soni Razdan And Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Alia Bhatt's Mother's Day post is dedicated to her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia shared a selfie from what appears to be one of her wedding festivities (Alia can be seen wit henna on her hands). The actress wrote in her caption: "My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day - all day everyday." In the comments section, Soni Razdan wrote: "Happy to be your mommy too love you." Neetu Kapoor too left a comment on the post: "Love you Ala." The picture is just too cute. Alia Bhatt married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their Mumbai residence.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan shared a few pictures from Alia and Ranbir's mehendi. She also shared a picture of daughter Shaheen and wrote: "When a child is born so is a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers."

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress had two back-to-back releases this year - SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.