Nick Jonas, Then 17, Reveals He Was 'Embarrassed' To Attend Brother Kevin And Danielle's Wedding

Nick Jonas shared this photo of Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights They made me feel better about it by saying 'no one will notice': Nick "Grateful to have shining example of what beautiful marriage should be" Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra

On brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle's ninth wedding anniversary, Nick Jonas revealed that he was 'beyond embarrassed' to attend the ceremony. Nick, who recently got married to Priyanka Chopra, wrote that he was 17 when Kevin and Danielle got married and had 'an enormous zit' on his forehead. Because of which, he was 'embarrassed' to attend their wedding, to which over 400 guests were invited. "Little known fact... on the day of their wedding, I had an enormous zit in the middle of my forehead. I was 17 and beyond embarrassed, given there were 400+ guests and pictures that the world would see... but the two of them made me feel so much better about it by telling me 'you can't see it at all' and 'no one will notice'," read an excerpt from Nick Jonas' post.

"Their thoughtfulness on their big day, and throughout their life together, is so touching and selfless. My zit faded away after about a week but their love endures forever," he added. Nick has posted a picture from Kevin Jonas and Danielle's wedding to wish them.

"As I enter this new chapter of my life with my beautiful bride, I'm so grateful to have a shining example of what a beautiful and healthy marriage should be," he concluded.

See Nick Jonas' post for Kevin and Danielle.

Priyanka Chopra also posted the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Perfect. Happy anniversary, kids. Here's to forever."

Kevin and Danielle are parents to two daughters Alena and Valentina. He wished Danielle with pictures from their wedding, along with a lovely note.

Danielle posted this.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who got married earlier this month, hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday.