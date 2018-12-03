Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Hindu Wedding: Bride Wore Red, Pics Awaited

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at their mehendi ceremony

A day after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, the couple had a traditional Hindu wedding on Sunday night. According to E!, Priyanka Chopra opted for a traditional red outfit for her special day. A source told E!, "Priyanka looked breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit." The source added, "Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony. It was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages," Priyanka and Nick, who maintained a strict no-photos policy at their Jodhpur wedding, have not released any wedding pictures yet. However, the couple did give us a sneak peek of their sangeet and mehendi ceremony by sharing pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

On Sunday night Priyanka shared glimpses of the sangeet ceremony. She wrote: "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love." Nick Jonas also shared glimpses from the sangeet ceremony.

Here are the pictures:

Priyanka also shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony, for which, both Nick and Priyanka opted for outfits designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She also treated her Instafam to pictures from a cricket match between "Team Bride Vs Team Groom." In the pictures, Priyanka could be seen happily posing with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and her brother Siddharth Chopra.

The details about Priyanka and Nick's official wedding couturier for the Hindu wedding might not be known to us as of now but for the Christian wedding, the bride wore a customised Ralph Lauren gown and Nick too, wore an outfit from the same label. "Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party," tweeted Ralph Lauren.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Jodhpur with their families on Thursday. Besides their family members, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, their daughter Isha and son Anant. Radhika Merchant, who is reportedly dating Anant, also attended the wedding.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai in August this year. The couple had first met during the Met Gala in 2017.