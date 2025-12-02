Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts To Nick Jonas's Loved-Up 7th Wedding Anniversary Post: "You're What Dreams Are Made Of"

It's been 7 years of marriage for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1. Earlier today, posting a photo of Priyanka at the beach, Nick penned a sweet note that read, "7 years married to my dream girl." Now Priyanka Chopra has responded with an equally sweet remark.

Re-sharing Nick Jonas's story, Priyanka wrote, "You're what dreams are made of."

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra's Latest Post Dedicated To Nick Jonas

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a heartwarming post dedicated to Nick.

It read, "I'll always be my husband's girl. Not because it's easy, but because it's sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can't say out loud, and gentle enough to love me through every storm. He's not just my partner. He's my answered prayer."

Recent Thanksgiving Celebrations

A few days ago, in her Instagram post, Priyanka offered a glimpse of her time with loved ones on Thanksgiving.

The photos and videos she shared show moments of family time-Malti playing with her parents, colouring, baking, and singing outdoors. Other clips feature Priyanka enjoying a game of darts with Nick and her mother.

Reflecting on the moment, Priyanka wrote, "Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder, and love all around me. (sic)."

The actor said she is especially thankful this year for the small moments that people often overlook.

Work

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in the Hollywood films The Bluff and Judgment Day. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi. A few days ago, the actress attended an event for the film in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will appear in key roles, were present along with the director.

Priyanka will be essaying the role of Mandakini in the film.

