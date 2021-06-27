Newlywed Yami Gautam And Her Sister Surilie In A Picture-Perfect Moment

Yami Gautam with sister. (courtesy s_u_r_i_l_i_e)

Pictures from Yami Gautam's wedding keep getting better and better. The actress and her husband Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai this week. This, however, is the story of the picture that actress Surilie Gautam posted an Instagram. On Sunday, she posted a throwback from Himachal Pradesh, in which she can be seen styling her sister. In the picture, Yami looks absolutely gorgeous. In the picture, the newlywed actress can be seen dressed in a green saree with golden polka dots on it. The actress accentuated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick and vermillion. Surilie captioned the post: "The joy of dressing up your beautiful sister."

Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar, who worked together in the 2019 film, got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. The couple shared identical posts on Instagram and wrote: "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix a few months ago. She has starred in movies like Bala, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike. She made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Aditya Dhar's next directorial project is The Immortal Ashwatthama, which will be Vicky Kaushal's second project with director after Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which both Vicky and Aditya Dhar won National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively.