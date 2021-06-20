Father's Day 2021: Yami Gautam Picked A Photo From Her Wedding Album To Wish Dad

Yami Gautam with her father. (courtesy yamigautam)

Highlights Yami shared a picture from her wedding day

Yami Gautam got married earlier this month

She will next be seen in 'Bhoot Police'

Yami Gautam handpicked the perfect photograph to wish her dad on Father's Day. The picture happens to be from Yami's wedding day as she can be seen dressed in her bridal outfit as she happily poses with her father in the frame. Yami Gautran's smile says it all in the picture. Accompanying her words and the million-dollar picture with a heart emoji, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress wrote: "Happy Father's Day papa... Love you." How cute is this picture! The comments section of the actress' post was filled up with comments from her Instafam.

See Yami Gautam's post here:

Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar, who worked together in the 2019 film, got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. The couple shared identical posts on Instagram and wrote: "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix a few months ago. She has starred in movies like Bala, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike. She made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana after featuring in TV shows and commercials.

Aditya Dhar's next directorial project is The Immortal Ashwatthama, which will be Vicky Kaushal's second project with director after Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which both Vicky and Aditya Dhar won National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively.