Here's How Much Fun Yami Gautam Had At Her Wedding Festivities, With Sister Surilie By Her Side

The pictures from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding festivities keep getting better and better. On Sunday, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress shared an Instagram Reel from her choora ceremony. Yami was glowing in the red saree she wore for the ceremony. She can be seen smiling with all her heart, with sister and actress Surilie by her side. Yami simply added a few heart emojis. No caption needed. The comments section was filled up with hearts from fans. Tahira Kashyap too dropped heart emojis on her post. A few minutes later, Surilie Gautam too shared the same reel on her Instagram profile.

Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar, who worked together in the 2019 film, got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month in the presence of their family members. Sharing identical posts on Instagram, they wrote: "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

Yami Gautam, after featuring in TV serials and popular commercials, made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress was last seen in Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny, in which she co-starred with Vikrant Massey. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yami Gautam's next project is a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Aditya Dhar's next directorial project is The Immortal Ashwatthama, which will be Vicky Kaushal's second film with director after Uri: The Surgical Strike.