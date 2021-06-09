Yami Gautam Picked A Photo From Her Wedding Album To Wish Mom On Birthday

Yami Gautam with her mom and sister. (courtesy yamigautam )

Let's just say that Yami Gautam's latest Instagram entry is too much beauty in a single frame. The newlywed actress shared a picture from her wedding album to wish her mother on her birthday. In the picture, Yami can be seen dressed in her bridal ensemble as she poses with her mom and sister Surilie Gautam, who is also an actress. Yami, sharing the picture on Wednesday morning, wrote: "Every day we become a little bit more like our mother and we couldn't be prouder! Happy birthday mummy." Surilie too posted the same picture on her profile with a caption that read: "Every day we become a little bit more like our mother and we couldn't be prouder. Happy Birthday Mummy." She added the hashtags #fearlesswomen, #oursuperhero, #blesseddaughters and #prouddaughters to her post.

See what Yami Gautam posted:

Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar, who worked together in the 2019 film, got married in an intimate ceremony last week, in the presence of their family members. Sharing identical posts on Instagram, they wrote: "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

Yami Gautam, after featuring in TV serials and popular commercials, made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress was last seen in Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny, in which she co-starred with Vikrant Massey. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar's next directorial project is The Immortal Ashwatthama, which will be Vicky Kaushal's second project with director after Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which both Vicky and Aditya Dhar won National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively.