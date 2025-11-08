<i>Haq</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam's Film Off To A Slow Start

Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the film minted Rs 1.65 crore on its first day.

What's Happening

Inspired by the landmark case of Shah Bano Begum vs Mohd Ahmad Khan, the story follows a divorced woman who sues her former husband when he refuses monetary maintenance.

On the opening day, the film only had around 1800 shows across the country.

The occupancy rates were low throughout the day, and they averaged out at 9.97%.

The morning and afternoon shows achieved rates of 5.66% and 8.19%.

The evening and night shows filled seats at the rates of 9.54% and 16.5%, respectively.

Background

The opening day collection of Haq is quite similar to Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which made Rs 1.75 crore on its first day. At the end of its theatrical run, Agnihotri's film made only Rs 16 crore.

For Emraan Hashmi, this is his next release after Tejas Vijay Deoskar's Ground Zero, which only earned Rs 6.7 crore at the box office during its run.

The film opened at Rs 1.15 crore. For Yami Gautam, her last release, Article 370, was a success at the box office as it managed to earn Rs 77 crore at the box office during its run.

The film opened with Rs 5.9 crore. It is yet to be seen if Haq can follow the footsteps of Article 370.

Directed by Suparn Varma, the cast of the film includes Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Sheeba Chaddha, Aseem Hattangady, and Danish Hussain.