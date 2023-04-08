New Film Alert: Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon In An 'Impossible Love Story' - Enough Said

Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Attention folks, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon just wrapped their next project - an untitled film and they shared the first look from it on Saturday. Kriti posted a picture of herself and Shahid seated in a bike with a picture-perfect sunset in the backdrop. She wrote in her caption: "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation." She added, "Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film's production." This will be Kriti and Shahid Kapoor's first project together.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She also starred in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She will also star in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The actress will also star in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi.