Adipurush: On Ram Navami, A New Poster Of Prabhas And Kriti Sanon As Raghav And Janaki

New poster of Adipurush. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Adipurush shared a new poster of the film on Thursday morning. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. However, he doesn't feature in the aforementioned poster. Sharing the poster, the film's lead actor Prabhas wrote: "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram (Your name is greater than all chants. Hail Lord Ram)." He added the hashtags #JaiShriRam and #RamNavmi to the post. The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16 this year.

See the new poster of Adipurush here:

The teaser of Adipurush released last year and the VFX of the film was widely criticised. After the CGI-heavy teaser received major flak last year, NY VFXwala, a studio founded by Ajay Devgn, had released a statement disassociating itself from the film. "Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, 'we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people,'" read the statement tweeted by Taran Adarsh.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Aadipurush.

The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.