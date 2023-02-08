Kriti Sanon And Prabhas To Get Engaged In Maldives? The Actor's Team Reacts

Prabhas pictured with Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been in the news over their rumoured relationship. However, they are once again creating a heavy buzz on the Internet and this time about their engagement. Yes, rumours are rife that the rumoured couple is all set to get engaged in the Maldives next week. Now, Prabhas' team has reacted and quashed the rumours. Speaking to ETimes, a close associate of Prabhas said they are "just friends". ''Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true,'' ETimes quoted Prabhas' team.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' dating rumours began when Varun Dhawan, during promotions of Bhediya (on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10) hinted that Kriti is dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Varun said this, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."

Kriti Sanon later clarified in an Instagram story that the "rumours are absolutely baseless." "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless," read Kriti Sanon's statement.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will star together in Om Raut's film Adipurush. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.