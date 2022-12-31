Prabhas On Rumours Of Him Dating Adipurush Co-Star Kriti Sanon: 'It's Old News'

Prabhas pictured with Kriti Sanon.

Prabhas recently addressed the rumours of him dating Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. During his recent appearance on the chat show Unstoppable With NBK 2, when asked about his and Kriti's dating rumours, Prabhas said, "It's old news, sir. There was also a clarification from madam that there was no such thing." When the Baahubali star was asked if he has any wedding plans, Prabhas said, "No idea, sir. I don't know yet. I will definitely get married, but it's not written in my destiny yet."

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas trended big time last month after Kriti Sanon's Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan had hinted that the Adipurush co-stars are dating. "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless," read Kriti Sanon's statement.

On the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Varun Dhawan had said this, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)." However, he later clarified in a statement that is was meant to be a joke. "Guys Ul (you all) had your fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour don't let your imagination run so wild," wrote Varun Dhawan.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres next year.