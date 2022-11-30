Varun Dhawan Adds To Kriti Sanon's Dismissal Of Prabhas Rumours: 'Just Fun'

Varun Dhawan pictured with Kriti Sanon.

After Kriti Sanon clarified in a statement that rumours of her and Adipurush co-star Prabhas' romance are "absolutely baseless," Varun Dhawan distanced himself from the comments he made that prompted the rumours. In an Instagram story, he wrote: "Guys Ul (you all) had your fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour don't let your imagination run so wild." On the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Varun Dhawan had said: "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."

See Varun Dhawan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon, clarifying all the rumours wrote earlier: "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR... Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless."

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan recently co-starred in the fantasy film Bhediya, which released in theatres last week. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will share screen space for the first time in Om Raut's Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan. The film will release in theatres next year.