Viral: Varun Dhawan's ROFL Hint About Kriti Sanon Dating, Ahem, Prabhas

Prabhas shared this picture. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti's relationship status. Bhediya stars Varun and Kriti recently appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's finale to promote their film. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Karan Johar can be seen asking Varun about some list and why Kriti's name is missing from that list. To this, Varun replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."

Well, Varun Dhawan didn't name the actor, but it seems Varun is hinting at Prabhas as he will be seen with Deepika Padukone in Project K.

Here have a look at the viral clip:

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen together in Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Helmed by Om Raut, Prabhas will play the role of Ram, while Kriti will be seen as Sita. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. On the other hand, Prabhas has Salaar with Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.