Saif Ali Khan Apologises To Son Taimur For Making Him Sit Through <i>Adipurush</i>. His Response

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Saif Ali Khan apologized to son Taimur for making him watch Adipurush. Taimur expressed his dislike for the film, prompting Saif's apology. Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, received negative reviews online.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 9-year old son Taimur recently watched Adipurush and he didn't like it much. In a recent interview shared on Netflix India's YouTube channel, Saif was asked by his Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat if his kids watch his films. In response, Saif admitted he had to apologise to his son for making him watch Adipurush.

He shared, "I just showed him Adipurush recently. Then, after a while, he started giving me a look. Then I said 'Yeah, sorry'. He said, 'it's okay'. He forgave me." Based on the Ramayana, Saif Ali Khan played Lankesh in the film. The film was headlined by Prabhas, who played the role of Ram. Soon after the film was released, it was brutally thrashed on social media for its bad graphics and pedestrian dialogues. After the first weekend, the makers had to redub some portions.

In the same conversation, Jaideep spoke about meeting Taimur during the shoot of Jaane Jaan, where he shared screen space with Kareena.

Jaideep said that Taimur greeted him very nicely and he was told that Jaideep was the "main man" of the film. Upon learning that, he instantly asked the actor, "Are you the producer also?" "And I was like 'wow'. Where is this coming from?" Jaideep wondered.

Impressed by his son's intelligence, Saif Ali Khan replied, "Oh really? Good question."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh are paparazzi's favourites. But after the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan in January, the couple have adopted strict safety measures and they are cautious about letting the paparazzi click their sons' pictures anywhere and everywhere.

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Jewel Thief opened to average reviews from critics and audience alike.