Viral: The Internet Just Discovered Mira Rajput's Doppelganger. Shahid Kapoor, Please Note

Mehak Arora (L), Mira Rajput (R). (courtesy: meh_chali)

The internet is no stranger to celebrity doppelgangers. From Elon Musk to Aishwarya Rai, social media users have found people who look a little too similar to celebrities, across the world. Now, closer home in India, a large section of users on the internet claim to have found Mira Rajput's doppelganger. The good folks on Instagram think that content creator Mehak Arora shares an uncanny resemblance to Shahid Kapoor's wife. Also, if Mehak's video on the comparison is any indication, it looks like she has been made aware of the resemblance quite often. In a new video, Mehak Arora is lip-syncing to the lines, “OMG. I never noticed. Thank you for this brand new, life-changing information.”

She further added a cheeky caption that said, “Yeh sab kya bol rahe h. Dekho na! (See what they are all saying),” and tagged Mira's husband and Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor.

Replying to the post, one user said: “Jisne bi bola sach bola lagti to ho.” Another fan wrote, “Waiting for Shahid to leave a comment.” “Had no idea who this was but liked her up and you're the SPITTING image,” a third user said. “Ye toh farzi hai,” a fan said, making a pun on the name of Shahid Kapoor's new web series Farzi.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput on her part has been keeping fans entertained with fun and interesting social media uploads. A few days ago, Mira shared an endearing image of herself playing the piano with her son sitting on her lap. In the caption, she quoted lines from the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri: “Darling, don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you for a thousand more.”

Replying to the post, Ananya Panday and Preity Zinta replied with heart emojis.

Over the weekend, Mira Rajput made heads turn in not one but two major events in Mumbai – the Dior fashion show and the launch gala of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Mira Rajput also shared some images from the busy week. In one picture, she simply tagged Dior and wrote, “J'adore.” In response, Ananya Panday said, “Bro, you look AMAZING.” Sophie Choudry said, “Stunning.”

Mira Kapoor also recently treated fans to a loved-up post featuring her husband, Shahid Kapoor. She posted a video that captures various adorable moments from their lives, including her birthday celebration and their vacation at the beach. The video starts with Mira and Shahid dancing enthusiastically at her 28th birthday party, and then gives glimpses of their vacation experiences. The reel concludes with the couple dancing at Mira's parents' anniversary celebration. Mira Rajput captioned the post with: "That's the deal my dear."

Mira Rajput has been married to Shahid Kapoor since 2015, The couple has two children together – Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.