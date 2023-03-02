When Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor Are On The Dance Floor, Magic Happens

A still from the video. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput has treated her Insta family to several beautiful moments of her with husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. On Instagram, Mira dropped a reel featuring many oh-so-cute moments, from her birthday to their beach vacation. The clip starts with Mira and Shahid dancing their hearts out at Mira's 28th birthday bash. In the next few frames, we see a glimpse of their vacation diaries. The reel ends with Mira and Shahid dancing at Mira's parents' anniversary bash. Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "That's the deal my dear."

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput shared a series of pictures clicked by one and only "Mr K" (Shahid Kapoor) on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she wrote, "He clicks nice pictures right? #browniepoints for Mr K." Soon after she dropped the post, Shahid quickly replied, "When the subject looks like you it's too easy to make it look good."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput always manage to steal our hearts by sharing their adorable pictures on their Instagram profiles. A few days ago, Shahid turned a year older, and to wish her husband, Mira dropped a video in which he can be seen grooving to a hit track Jee Karda from the movie Singh Is Kinng. Mira's birthday note read, "Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda #birthdayboy #birthdaybumps."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. They are parents to adorable kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor.