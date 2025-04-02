Raashii Khanna Shares An Update On Raj-Dk's <i>Farzi 2</i>: "Shahid And I Are Only Waiting For..."

Farzi led by Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and breakthrough star Bhuvan Arora was created, produced, and directed by Raj & DK. The black comedy crime thriller tells the story of a disillusioned artist who gets into the business of making counterfeit money.

Raj & DK has given us incredible shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, and quite recently Citadel: Honey Bunny. Farzi received mixed responses, Raashii recently confirmed that Farzi 2 was in the works.

She told News18, "A sequel will happen. Raj-DK is still in the writing stage. That's what I was told by them. But they're the right people to answer this question. Shahid is also as clueless as me. We've no idea what's happening. We're just waiting for a call from them that they're ready with the script and that we can start shooting. I really can't wait to start Farzi 2. Hopefully, we should begin shooting for it sometime this year. Let's see what happens."

The actress further revealed how the industry is confused right now regarding what's working and what's not in terms of plots.

She said, "We don't know what we should be doing and what's working. We're just throwing darts into the darkness hoping they hit the bullseye. Pushpa 2 did great numbers because it was an entertaining film led by Allu Arjun. It was a full formulaic, commercial film. But so many other such films aren't working."

The actress further shared her opinion on how women-led roles have changed in commercial movies now. It is no longer about dancing and singing, and if a role is not well-written, then there's no point in doing the film.

As for Raj & DK, they have The Family Man 3, Gulkanda Tales, and Rakt Brahmand in their lineup of projects.