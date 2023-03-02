Shahid Kapoor Took These Pics Of Mira Rajput. Then, An Adorable Instagram Exchange

Shahid Kapoor clicked this picture (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are setting major couple goals with their recent Instagram exchange. On Thursday, Mira shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile and guess who clicked those pictures? Shahid Kapoor or as Mira Rajput wrote in her caption: "Mr K." She captioned thee post: "He clicks nice pictures right? #browniepoints for Mr K." In the comments section of Mira's post, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "When the subject looks like you it's too easy to make it look good." In the comments section, a couple of Instagram users made a reference to Shahid's character from his latest release Farzi, in which his character Sandeep was referred to as "artist." A user commented: "Hamare artist sir kese hai mam (how is our artist Sir doing)."

See Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's comment on Mira's post.

See Mira Rajput's post here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Shahid posted this image last month and it happens to be from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's mehendi.

Some more lovely photos of the couple from Jaisalmer.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."