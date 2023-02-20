Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor In A Cute Moment From Sidharth-Kiara's Mehendi

Image shared by Mira Rajput. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adorable. Be it going on holidays or making fun Reels, the couple always give major goals. Now, Mira's latest post has painted our screens red. The picture was clicked during Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities in Jaisalmer. In the image, Mira is getting the henna work done. We can see Shahid holding Mira's hand. The look on his face steals the show. Cute, isn't it? For the Mehendi ceremony, Mira wore a stunning number from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra. Shahid completed his ladylove by picking a floral kurta set. Well, Mira didn't think much about the caption and just wrote, “Hi” and added a red heart. Fans have flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis.

Here is the picture we are talking about:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were among the few members of the film industry who were part of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's intimate wedding. Sharing a series of pictures from the wedding day, Mira wrote, “Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations, Kiara and Sidharth.” For those who don't know, Shahid and Kiara have worked together in The Kabir Singh. The two also appeared in the last season of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.

Sharing another set of priceless moments from the event, Mira Rajput wrote, “When the night has come and the land is dark, and the moon is the only light.”

A few days back Mira Rajput dropped a BTS moment featuring herself and Shahid Kapoor and wrote, “Currently watching Mr K, beside Mr K.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Farzi. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. Shahid's character has received much love and appreciation from fans and critics alike.