Shahid Kapoor Dances Like No One's Watching In Wife Mira Rajput's Late Birthday Post. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor, who turned a year older yesterday, received a late birthday wish from wife Mira Rajput, but her post is worth the wait. Mira shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle that shows the actor dancing to the song Jee Karda from movie Singh Is Kinng, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In the video, Farzi star can be seen in a white ensemble and dancing to the beats while Mira records the video. Along with the video, she wrote a sweet note that read, "Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda. #birthdayboy #birthdaybumps."

Soon after Mira Rajput shared the post, Shahid's fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "He is the best.. no doubt." While another wrote, "Seeing him dancing makes me so happy."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's birthday post:

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday on February 25. His brother Ishaan Khatter dropped a hilarious yet adorable photo featuring him with his elder brother, and wrote, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it's all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his Amazon Prime web series Farzi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora and Raashii Khanna. The series was well received by the audience and critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review to NDTV, wrote, "Farziis a thriller packed with everything that the genre demands and then some. It is a tangled tale of transgressions that is never ever in danger of veering off course. Binge-worthy all the way."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Bloody Daddy.