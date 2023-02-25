On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Best Dance Numbers

Shahid Kapoor from Movie Jab We Met. (courtesy: T-Series)

Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor. He turns 42 today. Can you believe it? Wishes are coming in from all corners for the super stylish actor. From making a stellar debut with Ishq Vishk to winning over a million hearts with his performance in the recently released web series Farzi,Shahid has done it all with the utmost ease. Well, we are also big-time fans of Shahid's amazing dance skills. Aren't you? For those who don't know, Shahid started his career as a background dancer. He was trained by Shiamak Davar. We also get glimpses of Shahid's impromptu dance performances courtesy of his wife Mira Rajput. The actor married Mira in 2015 and they have two children - Misha and Zain. Well, today on Shahid Kapoor's birthday, we have decided to look at some of his best dance numbers.

Here is the list:

1.Mauja Hi Mauja - Jab We Met

Let's admit, it is hard to stay away from the dance floor the moment you listen to Jag saara, jag saara nikhar geya…hun pyaar hawa de vich vikhar geya. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, literally, set the floor on fire.





2.Dhan Te Nan - Kaminey

It won't be wrong to say that Shahid Kapoor's fantastic dancing skills added an extra dose of energy to the number. Dhan Te Nan still holds a special spot in our hearts.





3. Shaam Shaandaar - Shaandaar

A list of Shahid Kapoor's best dance numbers will be incomplete without this power-packed song. Shahid and Alia Bhatt ruled the dance floor and how.





4. Nagada Nagada - Jab We Met

Another peppy song from the film Jab We Met is waiting for your attention. The track, even after so many years of its release, rules our party playlists. Don't you agree?





4. Saree Ke Fall Sa - R...Rajkumar

Shahid Kapoor showed his quirky side to the world, and we all loved it. Don't you agree?



Wishing Shahid Kapoor a very happy birthday.