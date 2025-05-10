<i>Farzi</i> Season 2: Shahid Kapoor To Earn A Staggering Paycheck Of Rs 45 Crore

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shahid Kapoor stars in the black comedy crime thriller series Farzi. The show marks Kapoor's debut in the OTT sector, created by Raj & DK. Farzi's plot focuses on a disillusioned artist involved in counterfeiting.

The black comedy crime thriller Farzi created by Raj & DK marked Shahid Kapoor's debut in the world of OTT. The series also had Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. The plot revolves around a disillusioned artist played by Shahid who gets involved in the making of counterfeit money.

Earlier in an interview with News18, Raashii Khanna had also confirmed that currently Raj & DK are busy with the scripting phase of Farzi 2. Now, the latest report by Pinkvilla has revealed the astounding hike in Shahid Kapoor's fee for the second season of one of the most-watched series in 2023.

The report revealed that Shahid Kapoor will be paid a staggering amount of Rs 45 crore for the second season. This also earns him the title of one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors. The actor usually charges Rs 25-30 crore for a film.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, alongside Pooja Hegde. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office, however, gained some momentum when it dropped on Netflix.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva revolves around a feisty police officer (Shahid Kapoor) who gets embroiled in a high-profile case. As he gets involved in solving the case, a complicated web of lies, deceit, and betrayal unravels itself, which leads the way to a thrilling investigation. Pooja Hegde played the role of a journalist in the film.

Shahid Kapoor also has Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming action thriller in the lineup. Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda will also be a part of the project.