'Die-Hard' Fan Mira Rajput Just Ticked One Off Her Bucket List - A Bryan Adams Concert

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Attention people, Mira Rajput is in disbelief. The wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor just came back from attending rockstar Bryan Adams' concert in Singapore and she "still can't believe it". On Tuesday, Mira Rajput's latest Instagram entry featured none other than musician, singer, and songwriter Bryan Adams. Mira, who recently attended the Canadian rockstar's music concert, uploaded some pictures from the event and expressed her feelings after witnessing Bryan Adams perform upfront. Sharing some stunning visuals from the event, Mira wrote, "The one right on top of my bucket list @bryanadams what a rockstar!!!! My sisters' tapes playing in the background while I grew up, it almost feels like @bryanadams was the soundtrack of my childhood. The only music I remember. So even though it's past my time, it's from the past of my time. I sing the songs like they're the beat in my bones. And before I knew it I became that die-hard fan. The energy, the vibe, the way the crowd sang before he could even start. And now that the times are changing.. Look at everything that's come and gone.I couldn't believe it; I still can't believe it. I don't think I ever will."

Mira's post resonated with many social media users who flooded her comment section with praises for the rockstar. "Indeed, it was one of the best concerts we watched.. what energy and what music for a live concert!!" wrote one, while another said, "Love his music too!".

Here's a look at the post:

Earlier this month, Mira dropped a reel featuring many oh-so-cute moments, from her birthday to her beach vacation with Shahid Kapoor,".

The clip starts with Mira and Shahid dancing their hearts out at Mira's 28th birthday bash. In the next few frames, we see a glimpse of their vacation diaries. The reel ends with Mira and Shahid dancing at Mira's parents' anniversary bash. Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "That's the deal, my dear."

Check out the post below:

A few days back, Mira Rajput shared a series of pictures clicked by one and only "Mr. K" (Shahid Kapoor) on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she wrote, "He clicks nice pictures right? #browniepoints for Mr. K." Soon after she dropped the post, Shahid quickly replied, "When the subject looks like you it's too easy to make it look good."

Take a look below:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. They are parents to adorable kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor.