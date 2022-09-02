The Internet Finds Another Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lookalike. We Can Barely Keep Up

Aashita Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy: aashitarathore)

The Internet found yet another lookalike of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. An Instagram user named Aashita Singh has been in trends lately for her supposed resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The comments section of her Instagram posts is flooded with comments like "Uncanny resemblance," "Aishwarya pro max" among others. This is not the first time Internet has labelled someone as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger. While some do bear an uncanny resemblance to the star, others not so much.

See the post here:

Actress Sneha Ullal, who starred in the film Lucky: No Time for Love, alongside Salman Khan, also bears a resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A medical professional named Aamna Imran also trended a while ago for her resemblance to the Guru actress, per the Internet.

Some more lookalikes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, made famous by the Internet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film boasts of an impressive star cast that also includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions and it is slated to release on September 30.