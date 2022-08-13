Ameesha Patel's Throwback Gold With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ameesha Patel shared this picture (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

As promised, Ameesha Patel has shared another throwback picture, and this time she's with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when both attended an event as chief guests. In the image, both can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile. Ameesha looks gorgeous in a yellow salwar kameez, while Aishwarya looks beautiful in a black and white ensemble. In the captions, the Gadar actress wrote, "Hey guys .. as promised the throwback weekends that I started last week upon so many requests. So here goes ...The beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter".

Soon after Ameesha Patel shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Ufff yeh zulfein beautiful," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Last week, Ameesha Patel shared a throwback picture with her Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan, and captioned it as: "So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do throwback weekends.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pik ...Hrithik Roshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai .. we started filming few days after this picture"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.