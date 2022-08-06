Hrithik Roshan In Blockbuster Throwback With Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

On Saturday, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel shared a throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan, her first co-star in the industry. The duo made their debut in Hindi cinema with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. In the caption, Ameesha mentioned that her fans asked for throwbacks, which prompted her to start a "Throwback Weekend" series. Her first throwback, however, was shared on Friday. The one with Hrithik is her second throwback picture. The image featured Ameesha and Hrithik at the actress's house in South Mumbai with their families at home to celebrate the start of working on Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

"So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pic. Hrithik Roshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture," she wrote.

Take a look at Ameesha's post below:



On Friday, Ameesha, 46, shared another throwback from the sets of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with singer Jagjit Singh and wrote: "Hey guys .. been getting 1000s of requests to share throwback pictures and videos of my personal and professional life .. so starting THROWBACK WEEKENDS .. here goes. First day of shoot ever .. on set .. KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. And my God father and ghazal maestro The late JAGJIT SINGHJI came to wish me luck .. all who know also know I love his ghazals and know them by," with the hashtag #flashbackfriday.

Ameesha is shooting for Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. Hrithik, on the other hand, will star in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and later, Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.