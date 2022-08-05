Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute To Koi... Mil Gaya Co-Star Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Hrithik Roshan and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in Koi... Mil Gaya. (courtesy: YouTube)

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who died at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital, was remembered by Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan in a tweet. Mithilesh Chaturvedi played the role of Hrithik's computer teacher Mr Mathur in the 2003 film. He also had a cameo in the 2006 film Krrish. Posting a tribute for the late actor, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Thoughts and prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor, who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP." The 67-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest ten days ago and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported. The actor's last rites were held on Thursday evening at a crematorium in Versova.

Read Hrithik Roshan's tweet here:

Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 4, 2022

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had worked with Mithilesh Chaturvedi in the web-series Scam 1992,was one of the firsts from the film industry to pay tribute to the actor. "RIP Mithilesh ji", the filmmaker wrote.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee also posted a tribute for the late actor. "Really not able to take this in! Spoke to him a couple of days back and now I see this! Really sad to lose such a gem who was a delight to work and spend time with. My heart goes out to the family. May your soul rest in peace Mithilesh bhai (brother)," he wrote.

Really not able to take this in! Spoke to him a couple of days back and now i see this! Really sad to lose such a gem who was a delight to work and spend time with. My heart goes out to the family. May your soul rest in peace Mithilesh bhai #MithileshChaturvedipic.twitter.com/YwadzTFki0 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) August 4, 2022

Mithilesh Chaturvedi had featured in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, and Ready among many others. He was also a part of popular TV shows such as Patiala Babes and web show Scam, where he played Ram Jethmalani. His was also seen in Gulabo Sitabo, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.