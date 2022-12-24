Meet Shahid Kapoor's 'Over Enthu Co-Passenger' Kriti Sanon. (His Words)

Kriti Sanon with Shahid Kapoor. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, who are reportedly working on a film together, recently shared in-flight pictures on their respective Instagram profiles on Friday. Kriti Sanon posted a selfie from the flight along with Shahid Kapoor and she captioned it: "KS & SK." She also posted another picture with the actor on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "My way of wishing a merry Christmas." Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor shared glimpses from the flight on his Instagram stories and he wrote: "When you have a really annoying over enthu co-passenger." The actors were later pictured at the Mumbai airport.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress will also star in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing. His next project is Raj and DK's Farzi. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.