Kriti Sanon And Bhediya Co-Star Varun Dhawan Are Now Workout Buddies

Kriti and Varun in a still from the video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Not just in films, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan share a great rapport off screen as well. The Mimi actress has treated us to her rigorous workout diaries through an Instagram post. The video also features Varun Dhawan. In the clip, the duo is seen performing several exercises and sweating it out at the gym. Kriti and Varun were recently seen together in the Amar Kaushik directorial Bhediya. In the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Tribing with the ‘Bhediya'. I've Always Got Your Back- Just like in the film! #IYKYK Varun Dhawan Friends that Tribe Together.” Varun Dhawan replied to the post with three red heart emojis. Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya released on November 25.

See the post here:

Both Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were extremely happy when the trailer of Bhediya “howled loud” on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Kriti shared a video of the trailer of Bhediya projected on the Burj Khalifa. She wrote, “And the Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the Burj Khalifa! Big moment!” In the clip, we could see the duo along with other crew members of Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan shared this video from Burj Khalifa. He added, “Bhediya trailer at the Burj Khalifa. I got so excited I dropped my phone. Bhediya out on November 25.”

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan had a gala time promoting Bhediya and it was visible from their social media posts. They also visited Ahmedabad to promote the film. Kriti shared a clip of herself dancing on the stage with children around her. She also danced on the track Thumkeshwari from Bhediya with Varun by her side. “Thumkeshwari became a “chhoti bachchi” all over again. Best time I've had in Ahmedabad.”

Right from pulling each other's leg to indulging in fun banters, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan never fail to make their fans happy. Their friendly bond is quite visible through pictures and videos on social media. They shared a couple of pictures where Kriti is dressed in a stunning black saree, and Varun dazzles in a printed red shirt. Kriti wrote, “Trying to be “sexy”, “hot” and “cute” all at the same time..(swipe)” She also added, “P.S. Last one's “US” Varun Dhawan.” The actress used the hashtag “Bhediya promotions.”

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas. The film, directed by Om Raut, will release in theatres next year.