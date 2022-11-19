Watch: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon's Bhediya Trailer 'Howls Loud' On Burj Khalifa

A still from Kriti Sanon's video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are on cloud nine. Why, you ask? The trailer of their upcoming film Bhediya “howled loud” on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Varun and Kriti were promoting their comedy-horror film across India before flying to Dubai for pre-release events. Kriti, on Friday night, shared a video of the trailer of Bhediya projected on the Burj Khalifa. “And the Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the Burj Khalifa! Big moment!” she wrote in the caption. The clip shows her, Varun Dhawan and other crew members of the film celebrating as the trailer lights up the skyscraper.

Watch the video here:





Varun Dhawan got so excited while the Bhediya trailer was playing on Burj Khalifa that he dropped his phone. The actor shared a post in which he accidentally drops his phone and picks it up in time to show the trailer being projected on Burj Khalifa. "Bhediya trailer at the Burj Khalifa. I got so excited I dropped my phone. Bhediya out on November 25," he wrote in the caption.





Varun Dhawan, on his Instagram Stories, thanked God for making the promotional event so special. He wrote, “This was so exciting. Thank you, God.”

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie has its roots in popular folklore and has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kriti Sanon shared solo posters of the film's lead actors on her Instagram Stories. Seen them yet?

Earlier this week, Kriti Sanon announced her arrival in Dubai with this post. She wrote, "Hello Dubai! Sunlight makes me happy. Bhediya promotions." The picture features her basking in the sun on the balcony of a high-rise hotel with the Dubai skyline in the backdrop.





Bhediya will open in theatres on November 25.






